Microsoft says they still working on their "future first-party consoles"

HQ

It has not been a good weekend for Microsoft, which is still recovering from the shock price increase for Game Pass Ultimate, something that appears to be linked to lost revenue for the Call of Duty series. People are furious, and many are reportedly canceling their subscriptions at a rapid pace.

To make matters worse, a new rumor emerged over the weekend from a somewhat shaky source, but the content was so juicy that it spread widely. Among other things, it was said that the next generation of Xbox would be in jeopardy since Microsoft had internally decided to stop manufacturing consoles.

This made Microsoft react. In a statement to Windows Central, they made it clear that work on the next Xbox is continuing:

"We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered, and built by Xbox. For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD."

And there we have it. Of course, this does not mean that plans cannot change again in the future, but this weekend's rumor appears to be false, and a new Xbox is on the horizon.