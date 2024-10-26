Microsoft says more games are coming for PlayStation while also promising more exclusive content

HQ

It hasn't been easy to keep up with Microsoft's strategies for its games, which certainly hasn't been helped by insiders of various denominations churning out contradictory rumors and wishful thinking.

This has led to a whole year of reports that practically everything Xbox Game Studios releases for its console would come to PlayStation, while in reality it has so far been about four games that were all at least a year old, as well as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that seems to get about half a year of time exclusivity and Doom: The Dark Ages that is released multiformat directly.

Just yesterday we could tell you that a usually reliable insider had stated that Gears of War and Halo would never come to competing formats, and that Microsoft had decided to go more slowly with the PlayStation and Switch releases after the criticism they received from their community after announceing Indiana Jones for PlayStation 5. So does this mean they are about to change their strategy?

What does Microsoft itself say about the matter? Well, it's quite a mixed message. In the Microsoft Annual Report 2024, Satya Nadella writes (on page 5) that "we brought four of our fan-favorite titles to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time, as we continue to extend our content to new platforms."

This leaves no doubt that more games will be launched for competing formats. So is that the end of exclusives? No, it certainly does not seem to be. In fact, Nadella also writes this (on page 22):

"Growth of our Gaming business is determined by the overall active user base through Xbox enabled content, availability of games, providing exclusive game content that gamers seek,"

Microsoft thus seems to be fully aware that exclusive content is necessary for growth and that it is something gamers want. While it is a wording that was also used in recent years reports, it still seems like Microsoft thinks is worth including to their owners and shareholder.

To summarize, we are about as confused as before. Games will be released to other formats, but we can apparently also expect exclusives. Until Microsoft manages to clearly articulate how this works, they'll probably have to deal with speculation and rampant rumors about whether or not all their future games will be released for the competitors.