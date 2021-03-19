LIVE

English
news

Microsoft says cloud gaming iOS support is coming soon in new walkthrough

Apple initially wasn't too fond of the idea.

Android gamers have been able to play Xbox Game Pass titles streamed to their smartphones for quite some time now, and this works surprisingly well. Apple wasn't too fond of this idea though, and has been trying to put hurdles in the way for both Google Stadia and Microsoft Cloud Gaming.

But a solution is coming though and Microsoft has previously said that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be released for iOS this spring. In a new video called 'Xbox Game Pass - Cloud Gaming Official Walkthrough', we get to know pretty much everything about this service and see what it has to offer, which frankly is kind of amazing.

One of the people in the video is the Xbox Cloud Gaming VP of Engineering Kevin Lachapelle, who says this about an iOS release:

"Oh yes. We've already announced that we're bringing it to iOS and PC early this year. So, I won't give you specific dates, but it's not very far."

Lets keep our fingers crossed that iOS gamers soon can join Android users and start playing their Xbox Game Pass titles wherever there is fast internet.

