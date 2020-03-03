Microsoft rumoured to show Forza Motorsport 8 shortly

AMD Financial Day is this Thursday, where they will talk about the company and upcoming tech. According to a new rumor on Reddit, they will have company this year from Microsoft.

They will be there to talk about a co-developed raytracing solution, which is said to be a whole lot more effective and save digital horsepower, and also RDNA2 which was "created exclusively for Microsoft and high power Radeon GPUs, includes deep learning AI for upscaling, animation interpolation (adding 60 fps support to 30 fps games) and highly varied NPC intelligence".

That's nice and all, but this will, according to the source, be demonstrated with an unannounced racing game from Turn 10. Forza Motorsport 7 was released back in 2017, so this new game had a lot longer development cycle than previous Motorsport titles, and here are the juicy parts:

Turn 10 is the powerhouse for it, they've been working exclusively on this tech for one and a half years and are showing off an unnamed racing game in the rain. Raytraced reflections everywhere, using a combination of ray-traced light probes in low-frequency parts of the image for global illumination and actual raytracing close to the near view frustum. SSR is used wherever possible, with ray tracing adding on top of that to get rid of SSR artefacts (showing an example of a slow camera pan over the Nurburgring, the switch between SSR and DXR is not noticeable until they show multi-coloured dev mode which part is rendering what and how).

Forza Horizon 4 will also be on display to show how much more efficient this new technology really is, but it is, of course, the unknown Turn 10 game that will be the big draw, if this turns out to be true. We will know more about this on Thursday.