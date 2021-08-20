Microsoft reveals Xbox Stereo Headset

HQ

Back in February, Microsoft announced that it was making its own wireless Xbox headset, and it actually turned out great. But what about those of us who don't mind wires? Today is our lucky day.

Microsoft has revealed what's simply called the Xbox Stereo Headset and it's pretty cheap. You'll only have to pay $59.99 / £54.99 incl. VAT on the Microsoft Store to get in on September 21. What do you have in store for that kind of cash? Well, basically everything the Xbox Wireless Headset offers just with a wire instead of a somewhat disappointing battery. This means great sound and nice comfort, so it's definitely worth considering if you want to understand why the sound design in games have been talked about so much lately.