Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X price, November date confirmed

Earlier this week we got a leak that revealed a few new and previously unreported details about the Xbox Series S, the pint-sized next-gen console that's confirmed at a $299 price point and that is intended to sit somewhere between the Xbox One X and the company's upcoming premium console. Now we know more about the jewel in the Xbox crown, the upcoming Series X.

Most importantly, we know when we'll be getting the console, and how much it will cost, with the previously rumoured release date of November 10 now confirmed, along with the price of the next-gen hardware, which will set you back a cool $499 (or regional equivalent - it's not yet clear what that will mean precisely here in the UK).

The Series X will also be included in Xbox All Access, the subscription service that MS is currently pushing. Prospective players will be able to get their hands on a console for $34.99 a month (for 24 months). Pre-orders open on September 22.