Microsoft reveals the exact measurements of Xbox Series X

There have been a lot of speculations flying around regarding the size of Xbox Series X, with people making more or less qualified guesstimates using visual cues like the Blu-ray slot and USB ports as pointers. But now we don't have to guess anymore.

The official Xbox Twitter account has now revealed the exact measurements of Xbox Series X, which is 151 x 151 x 301mm. In comparison, the original Xbox One was 79 x 274 x 333mm.

The weight of Xbox Series X is 4,45 kg which is on the heavier side, while the original was 3,86. This makes Xbox Series X the second largest and heaviest major console to date (we don't know about Playstation 5 yet), after only Playstation 3 which measured 98 × 274 x 325mm and sported a weight of 5 kg.