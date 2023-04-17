Microsoft responds to criticism by changing the Xbox interface

HQ

After receiving feedback from those who have tried it out via the Xbox Insider program, Microsoft admits that the new interface for Xbox Home did not go down well. Several of the users have as an example called it far too messy and that your background was not visible enough and the criticism from a gaming site was that the new interface felt like one big advertisement for Game Pass. Ivy Krislov from Xbox Experiences says:

"We heard from you that the changes to the top of Home did not leave enough space for you to enjoy your backgrounds and that it felt crowded. We're working to balance the experience, accessibility, function, and the needs of our community and bring you a great and refreshed Home experience.

Your previous customized settings and backgrounds from Home will revert to what they were prior to the experiments, and we'll save your "new Home" settings,

All Xbox users can expect a redesigned interface sometime later this year.