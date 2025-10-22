Microsoft reportedly raises Xbox dev kits to $2000

HQ

If you looked at the $50 recent increase of the Xbox Series X console, or the Xbox Game Pass price hikes and thought they were a bit steep, creatives wanting to develop games for Xbox now have to pay a $500 premium for a dev kit, according to a new report.

This report comes from The Verge, which states it has seen an email from Xbox sent out to its developers. This email allegedly says "the adjustment reflects macroeconomic developments... We remain committed to providing high-quality tools and support for your development efforts." This price hike is set to take place immediately across the US, EU, and elsewhere.

Previously, Xbox dev kits were significantly more expensive than the consumer consoles, coming in at $1500, but with a 33% increase the pool of developers able to afford these kits will have just got a good deal smaller. As Xbox fans remain critical of price increases across the board, we're sure this isn't going to land well with the platform's staunchest critics.