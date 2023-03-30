Microsoft refusing to fix Windows 11 update that breaks Red Dead Redemption 2

HQ

Red Dead Redemption 2 is currently facing a major issue with a Windows 11 update where the game simply refuses to launch. The KB5023774 update left many frustrated as it meant that players simply couldn't access the game at all, no matter what they tried.

Microsoft has no intent of fixing this issue either, and has simply recommended that players just upgrade to a newer version of Windows 11 in version 22H2. This does reportedly fix the problem, and while it won't be a difficult move for most, there are some who prefer to remain on older versions of Windows for whatever reason.

This is a problem that will therefore likely only affect a minority of players, but with Microsoft refusing to work on a fix for the bug, it will remain a persisting problem for those that it affects.

Thanks, Neowin.