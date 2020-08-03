Microsoft rebrands Game Pass on Xbox and PC

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft has tweaked the branding of its Game Pass subscriptions across PC and Xbox One, with the rebrand confirmed in a short post over on Twitter. Simply put, the platform holder has dropped the name "Xbox" from the title of each, so now they're simply "Game Pass" and "Game Pass For PC", at least on Twitter (we can't see any changes on other sections of the Xbox platform, although we assume those changes are coming).

Game Pass has proved to be a huge success for Microsoft, and earlier this year the company reported that it had attracted an impressive 10 million subscribers. Similarly, Xbox boss Phil Spencer also recently outlined the importance of the service for MS, and it's clear that Game Pass is at the heart of the company's thinking as it moves into the next console generation, which is due to land later this year.