Microsoft raises Xbox Series X and Game Pass prices

A year ago, Sony took a lot of criticism when it announced that it would raise the price of PlayStation 5 by 50 euros, to 549.99 euros. At the time, both Microsoft and Nintendo were quick to say that they would not touch the prices of their respective consoles, although it is true that some time later Phil Spencer qualified his words a bit and said that the situation could change. It turns out that the day has come.

The company has sent a statement to The Verge in which it reports the increase of 50 euros on the price so far in force of Xbox Series X, which stands at 549.99 euros. In this way, the two main ninth-generation consoles return to equal retail prices. Xbox Series S will not be affected by the price change.

Microsoft has gone a step further and also reports that from next July 6, prices for Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscription services will also increase (PC Game Pass will keep the price). In the case of the console subscription will cost one euro more, standing at 10.99 euros per month. For Game Pass Ultimate it will be a little more expensive, since it will go up two euros more per month, staying at 14.99 euros per month in Europe.

It must be said that these prices will only apply to new subscriptions or renewals from July 6, while all those who have an active subscription will not have to deal with the price difference until August 13 (and the lucky users in Germany until September 13).

This is certainly not the best news, and the company's justification for this increase in both hardware and online services remains to be seen.