Microsoft raises price of first-party games starting next year

When this generation started two years ago, Sony raised the price of its games from $60 to $70 for PlayStation 5. They weren't the only ones doing this as companies like Activision Blizzard, EA and Take-Two also followed suit. Now, two years later, Microsoft has come to the same conclusion and will raise their prices on first-party games starting next year.

The first games sold at a higher price will be Redfall and Starfield, but we assume this will also be true for games like Fable, Perfect Dark and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. A Microsoft spokesperson says:

"This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams at Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they launch."

So far, they haven't said anything about Game Pass, which actually makes it an even better deal than before.

