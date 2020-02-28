Microsoft pulls its GDC 2020 attendance plans

Coronavirus concerns have caused yet another top profile to pull its attendance plans for the upcoming Game Developers Conference event in San Fransisco set to start on March 16. The latest in a long line of cancellations is Microsoft. In a statement posted on the Microsoft Game Stack blog, Microsoft explains that it, due to the "growing public health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19)", it will not be attending GDC and will instead be holding a live-streamed event starting March 16 and ending March 18.

Rumours are circulating regarding GDC potentially being cancelled altogether, and Microsoft pulling its attendance will surely fuel that fire. We'll keep you updated as things progress.