Microsoft promises to release Call of Duty to Playstation for "several more years"

HQ

We assume no one have missed that Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, but before such a huge purchase can be completed, it needs to be given the green light by the authorities in several major markets, and the deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.

That, of course, begs the question of what happens then to the games Activision Blizzard are publishing, with Call of Duty in particular having been a hot topic of discussion. Microsoft has previously said it will honor Sony's agreements with Activision Blizzard regarding Call of Duty, and it was only just yesterday we reported that the Xbox boss Phil Spencer had this to say about the future of the series:

"...we have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future..."

But now The Verge has received a comment from Phil Spencer about this, and this time it does sound like there is actually a limit to this promise. Spencer says we can expect Call of Duty for PlayStation "several more years beyond the current Sony contract":

"In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements."

How much "several more years" turns out to be in the end, remains to be seen. Sony's contract is reportedly for the next three games in the series according to journalist and insider Tom Henderson. That probably mean that PlayStation 5 will get every new installment in the series for basically the entire generation, assuming the series becomes exclusive at all at some point.

How do you interpret Phil Spencer's quote?