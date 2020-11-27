Microsoft promises to enhance lacking Xbox Series S/X titles

You're watching Advertisements

As we previously have reported, there have been issues with some multiplatform games for Xbox Series S/X, in which PlayStation 5 simply runs them better (Assassin's Creed Valhalla being one of them). In a new report from The Verge, written by editor Tom Warren, he claims to have talked to several developers who say PlayStation 5 simply has better development tools that have been around for a longer time, and thus they didn't get the chance to optimise the Xbox Series S/X versions.

Fortunately, Microsoft has heard this and according to the same article, it is now working with developers to rectify this, and a spokesperson says:

"We are aware of performance issues in a handful of optimized titles on Xbox Series X/S and are actively working with our partners to identify and resolve the issues to ensure an optimal experience. As we begin a new console generation, our partners are just now scratching the surface of what next-gen consoles can do and minor bug fixes are expected as they learn how to take full advantage of our new platform. We are eager to continue working with developers to further explore the capability of Xbox Series X/S in the future."

Microsoft claimed early on that they had the most powerful console next generation when it comes to raw computing power (10.28 TFLOPS GPU for PlayStation 5 vs 12 TFLOPS GPU for Xbox Series X, which also has a slightly faster CPU), so this was of course a huge miss on its behalf. It remains to be seen how this will unfold in the future.