Microsoft promises more Call of Duty non-exclusivity deals in the coming weeks

HQ

Following on from the previous deal between Microsoft and Nintendo, which promised that should the planned $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard be approved and go through that Call of Duty would be coming to Nintendo's platforms for the next ten years, a new report has revealed that even more deals of this nature are on the way.

As part of Microsoft's bid to get the deal completed and over the final hurdles that a few remaining trade bodies (such as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority) are posing, the Wall Street Journal states that Microsoft is expected to reach further deals over the coming weeks.

When specifically talking to WSJ about this matter, Microsoft president Brad Smith simply stated: "more will follow".

There's no mention as to who these deals will be signed with and considering Sony and PlayStation seem to be doing everything they can to stop the deal, it probably won't be with them. But, either way, who would you like to see Microsoft sign a big Call of Duty non-exclusivity deal with?