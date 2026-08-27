Microsoft presents the feature that saves your old Xbox games

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There has been talk for a long time that Microsoft would offer a program that lets you digitize your old Xbox games on disc, all the way back to the very first console. That way, they would stay with you into the future and remain yours even after disc drives disappear.

Now, this program has been fully unveiled to members of the Xbox Insiders program. Currently, it doesn't include every game, but Jason Ronald (VP of Next Generation at Xbox) writes on Xbox Wire that, right from the start, it essentially covers everything from the last two generations:

"Most Xbox One and Xbox Series X disc-based games support this new feature. Players can claim a digital entitlement by inserting a supported disc into an Xbox One or Xbox Series X console and launching the game."

Once you've completed the process, you can enjoy your classic games on any device that supports Xbox Play Anywhere, such as PC, the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, and, of course, various Xbox consoles, as well as Xbox Cloud Gaming. That disc with Dead Rising 3 or Ryse: Son of Rome that you bought at the Xbox One launch in 2013 will therefore still be playable in the future on multiple platforms if you complete the process, and Ronald continues:

"Once the entitlement is claimed, you can experience the benefits of digital, including Xbox Play Anywhere and Xbox Cloud Gaming where supported, while your physical disc continues to work exactly as it always has."

What about games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360? Ronald explains that thousands of games will be supported right away when the service launches for Xbox Insiders on August 31 (it often takes one to three months of testing before features are released to everyone), but not all of them. However, more will be added in the future, so there seems to be a good chance that your games will continue to work well into the future, even after physical discs are a thing of the past:

"We're starting with thousands of titles, and we'll continue to add more over time. While not every title will be available at launch, this is an important step toward a future where players can have greater confidence that the games they buy remain with them for years to come."

What do you think of all this?