Microsoft pokes fun at Sony's upgrade policy for PlayStation 5

Do you remember Sony's lovely video where it explained how lending a game to a friend worked on PlayStation 4? Microsoft had an overly complicated procedure to do this and Sony was elegantly undressing all the stupid ideas by showing how it really should work.

Well, this generation, free upgrades of games have been a hot topic. This time it is Microsoft who has gone the consumer-friendly route, with Sony doing weird decisions. And none weirder than the PlayStation 5 remaster of Spider-Man. Sony won't give anyone an upgrade of this two-year-old game and you cannot buy it either. The only way to get it is by buying the Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition for £59.99.

And when it intended to explain why and how you could play the Spider-Man remaster, it said this, to the mockery of Twitter users.

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel's Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered.

There are no plans currently to offer Marvel's-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

This time, Xbox UK wanted to make fun of Sony and decided to post an instructional video itself on Twitter that explains how you upgrade your games for next-generation with Xbox, which you can check out over here. It's actually pretty clever.

What do you think of Sony's strategy on game upgrades?

Thanks, VGC.