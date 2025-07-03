Microsoft: "Phil Spencer is not retiring anytime soon"

HQ

In the general chaos that prevailed yesterday regarding Microsoft's huge layoffs, which heavily affected Xbox employees, there were also a lot of rumors circulating. Among other things, we could read that Arkane Lyon had stopped the development of its Blade game and that Phil Spencer would resign and leave Xbox.

But while much of yesterday's news was unfortunately accurate, not everything is, and the two examples mentioned above apparently don't add up. Arkane Lyon has confirmed that they were not affected by the layoffs and Microsoft communications chief, Frank Shaw, explains via social media that the Spencer rumor is a complete hoax.

The Verge has also received an official comment from Microsoft's head of Xbox communications, Kari Perez, who states that Spencer will continue his work leading Microsoft's gaming initiatives: "Phil is not retiring anytime soon".