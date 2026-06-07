Microsoft pays tribute to the original Xbox with a transparent green Series X

HQ

Microsoft is celebrating 25 years of Xbox by releasing the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, a new special edition of the Xbox Series X inspired by the original console. The big draw is, of course, the design: the console comes in translucent green plastic, a clear nod to the first Xbox era.

The console has the same power and performance as the Xbox Series X, including 1 TB of storage, but features several anniversary details. Among other things, the iconic X glows green when the console is turned on, and the front features a special Xbox 25th Anniversary logo.

Microsoft is also releasing a matching Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition in the same transparent green design. The console and controller will be sold together in select markets as a limited anniversary collection in November, while the controller will also be sold separately. Pricing and pre-orders will be announced later.

HQ

You can find more information about the console on Xbox Wire.