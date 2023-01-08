Microsoft patents technology to display targeted advertising in games

HQ

It looks like we can expect even more advertising in the future, at least if Microsoft gets its way and decides to take advantage of its new patent. Something that will allow personalised advertising to be shown while playing and connected to the net. The patent discovered by Gameusual has the description text "providing personalized content for unintrusive online gaming experience" and shows diagrams of how advertising could be served out to users. For example via billboards and advertising panels in the different game worlds, clothing on avatars, etc.

The advertising and ads are then tailored according to who is playing and according to a survey (discovered on Resetera), the plan is to offer Game Pass subscriptions at a lower cost for those who prefer this, while also having an up to six months waiting period for first party games.

What do you think of this concept?