Microsoft patents system that could let AI play games for you

As we move into the scary, uncertain world of AI and gaming, it seems a lot of big companies are exploring various avenues to get the technology involved with our gaming experiences. A recent Microsoft patent could even let us pass on the controller to AI, letting it play our games for us.

As spotted by Tech4Gamers, this patent - named STATE MANAGEMENT FOR VIDEO GAME HELP SESSIONS - describes multiple scenarios where during gameplay a pop-up could ask the player to let an AI helper take over for a while. Whether the player is trying to beat a tough boss, or need help finding treasure, the AI companion can theoretically do that for them.

There are also methods explained that could allow other players to step in and be the helper, but these methods are noted as "rather rudimentary" as they stand currently. Microsoft is essentially looking to cut out the middle man, where you might look at a wiki or watch a walkthrough to find the answer to your gaming troubles. Instead, you can let someone else or an AI companion hop in directly.

Fextralife might feel a disturbance in the force over this, and it does have a chance of making gamers a lot lazier, but it could offer help here and there for those who need it. What do you think? Is this patent the gaming equivalent of helicopter parenting, or a useful tool that we need for future titles?