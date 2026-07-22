Microsoft paid more for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on Game Pass than it cost to make the game

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Ever since brand new games started being added to Game Pass, gamers have been discussing and dissecting the economics behind the service. Why do developers add their games on day one instead of selling them themselves?

Ultimately, of course, it's all about money, and Microsoft provides a lump sum upfront, which serves as a safety net for the studio, allowing it to avoid worrying about how well a game will sell later on. A good example of just how much money can be made comes from the Ukrainian channel OLDboi, where GSC Game World founder Sergiy Grygorovych explains that Microsoft paid more for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl time-exclusive deal and for the right to include the game in Game Pass than the game's development actually cost.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was thus a game that was essentially profitable even before development had even fully commenced. It was after Microsoft took note of how well the title was received following its initial presentation that they decided to quickly finalize the deal.

Today, in addition to PC and Xbox Series S/X, it's also available on PlayStation 5, and there has been speculation about a Switch 2 version.