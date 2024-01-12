Microsoft overtakes Apple as the world's most valued company

HQ

For a few years, Apple has been the world's highest valued company, overtaking Microsoft in 2021. But over the past year, the latter has grown significantly while Apple has grown more slowly, and as a result, Microsoft has now overtaken it and is once again the world's highest valued company.

Contributing reasons are Microsoft's investments in the cloud, LinkedIn, Copilot and of course the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. However, it is worth noting that Apple and Microsoft are currently worth pretty much the same amount, so it is likely that the two giants will switch places a few times in the coming days before we see whether Apple or Microsoft more permanently pulls away from the other.

Thanks, CNBC.