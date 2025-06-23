Microsoft: "Our plan is to reach as many players as we can"

HQ

Microsoft has moved very quickly to abandon the concept of exclusive games and instead launch their titles for as many formats as possible, something they seem to have been rewarded with in the form of high sales, judging by the charts.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Xbox Game Studios boss Craig Duncan explains more about how they intend this to work, and why it's so important for Microsoft to have Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning that you should be able to buy a game and then be able to access it no matter what platform you're playing on:

"The Xbox business is pretty unique to the industry. Xbox is a platform. We publish some of the biggest and most-played multiplatform games; we have Cloud Gaming, Game Pass, and Xbox Play Anywhere. Our plan is to keep making amazing games and have them reach as many players as we can, wherever they want to play."

He also states that Microsoft wants as many people as possible to play their titles, with the goal of them being the best to play on Xbox:

"We want our game franchises to be as big as possible, while making Xbox the best place to play these games. And our strategy of reaching as many players as we can, anywhere they are, while making it seamless to buy a game once and have it playable across devices is good for everyone."

Only time will tell if this is a good strategy, but most people would agree that being able to buy a game and then enjoy it regardless of platform is quite convenient.