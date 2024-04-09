Microsoft once again promises "the biggest technological leap ever" for next Xbox

HQ

Microsoft gave the gaming world a real jolt earlier this year when Xbox boss Sarah Bond delivered a double round of spectacular statements. Firstly, she declared that "There's some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we're going to share this holiday", and also added that they are working on the next-generation Xbox which will offer the biggest generation jump ever:

"We're also invested in the next-generation roadmap. What we're really focused on there is delivering the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation, which makes it better for players and better for creators and the visions that they're building."

And apparently she was serious, because now, two months later, she repeats the same thing in an internal letter to Microsoft employees where she writes:

"We are moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation."

Going from Super Nintendo to PlayStation, for example, or from Nintendo 64 to Xbox was completely transformative. Doing it again is of course possible, but performance costs money so it seems that Microsoft is going for something more expensive for the next generation.

Historically, a console generation has usually lasted around five to six years, which means we shouldn't expect the next generation Xbox until 2026 at the earliest.

Thanks, Windows Central.