Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft offers full refunds of Cyberpunk 2077

Following Sony's actions, Microsoft will also be making refund policy exceptions for Cyberpunk.

Sony surprised us all before the weekend when they announced that they wasn't only offering refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 - but also completely removing it from PlayStation Store. This is something unheard of, despite the fact that buggy and incomplete games have been released so many times before.

Shortly afterwards, we reported that CD Projekt Red had not seen any similar signals from Microsoft. This does not mean that Microsoft hasn't acknowledged the poor state of the game, especially on Xbox One, Xbox One S and Xbox One X (while playing on Xbox Series X works surprisingly well, but still far from perfect).

As a result, Xbox Support now writes on Twitter that they will follow on Sony's initiative and allow refunds even if you've played the game. Normally, you are entitled refunds on Xbox if you have been playing less than two hours and have only owned it for two weeks, but this is an exception:

"We know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk in challenging circumstances. However, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the experience on older consoles. To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we're expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. To request an Xbox refund, follow the steps on our Xbox refund page."

Cyberpunk 2077

