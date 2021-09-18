Microsoft offers fall 2021 suggestions for Xbox Game Pass

HQ

There are well over 400 games to play on Xbox Game Pass. Some newer (Psychonauts 2, Back 4 Blood), some older (Skate, Viva Piñata), some indies (Twelve Minutes, The Ascent) and some AAA (Microsoft Flight Simulator, Outriders) - and pretty much everything in between. So what should you play this fall? Well, Microsoft has you covered and has released an 11 minutes long trailer showing of some suggestions of what to play this fall.

You can check it out below and under the video is ten great - but perhaps not entirely obvious selections - we would recommend you to try out on Xbox Game Pass.

