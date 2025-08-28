Microsoft offer five free games for Game Pass subscribers this weekend

HQ

As you probably know, it has been a tradition for many years that Microsoft offers a selection of usually three games that can be downloaded and played at no extra cost to anyone with Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate through a programme called Free Play Days. We usually report when, for one reason or another, there are better titles on offer, and that's exactly what they have today.

Not only are there five titles included this week, but none of them are available on Game Pass. To make things even better, they are also in very different genres, so there's a good chance that one of them will be to your liking. Here's what's on offer:



EA Sports College Football 26



Rust: Console Edition



Surviving Mars



The Knightling



Lost Eidolons



All of them can now be downloaded and played for free until 9:00 AM CEST on Monday morning. They are also on sale until then, and if you choose to buy something, you can keep your save file.