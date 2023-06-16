Microsoft not ruling out that Activision studios can make a Halo game

HQ

There have been some major shake-ups at 343 Industries after the lacklustre support following the Halo Infinite release, including studio head Bonnie Ross leaving and big layoffs. In an interview with Axios, the Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty revealed more about the future for both the studio and Halo:

"I feel confident in the leadership team, but the team that got us here is probably not the same team that's going to take us forward"

He explained this further and said that the new 343 boss Pierre Hintze is now leading the development, and says the new team is the one that changed Halo: The master Chief Collection from completely broken to a brilliant master piece:

"Look at the quality of [the] Master Chief Collection and know that that core team that did that is doing a lot of the heavy lifting on Halo right now."

Booty also mentioned the impending purchase of Activision Blizzard, and he didn't rule out that they could be making a Halo game in the future if the studios wanted to:

"If something like that were to happen, it would have to come from the studios. It's unlikely that we would come in and dictate that from the top."

Would you be interested in a more action packed Halo developed by Treyarch, a Battle Royale Halo delivered by Raven, perhaps a more Lego inspired Halo from Toys for Bob or maybe a hero shooter from Blizzard?