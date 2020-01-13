Microsoft not interested in "head-to-head bout" with Sony

We know that console warriors from Team Playstation and Team Xbox have been revving up lately, preparing for a clash of the titans when it comes to games, hardware power, features, best controllers and everything else you can have an opinion about. But not everyone wants to play this game, and one of them seems to be Microsoft's leadership team, despite rumours of them having the most powerful console of the next generation.

In an interview over at MCV UK, Matt Booty from the Xbox crew only has nice things to say about Sony and also adds that he is not interested in a "head-to-head bout with Sony":

"First of all, Sony's done a fantastic job just across the board in terms of what they've done with building an audience, selling consoles, obviously, a number of amazing, great games that have come out of their first-party teams. I try to stay away from framing things as a head-to-head bout with Sony, instead I think that it's just up to us to focus on three things.

"First of all, we need to deliver on the promises that we make. So if we say a game is going to ship at a certain time, we've got to get that done, we just need to get better at executing. We need to make sure that we hold the bar high on quality, and that we're releasing games that we can be proud of and that the fans can be proud of as Xbox exclusives. And then lastly, we need to continue building characters, stories and worlds that can transcend generations, devices and platforms."

What do you think of all this?