Microsoft: Not all games that we are releasing this year have been announced

You're watching Advertisements

Jason Ronald, Director of Program Management for Xbox, visited the podcast Iron Lords late yesterday and as usual had a lot to share. The most interesting nugget came when the host asked him which game he is hyped for. This led to Ronald responding that "not all games that we are releasing this year have been announced".

This leaves room for a lot of speculation, but a reasonable guess would be that a Forza title is coming this year, but it could of course be more titles (perhaps something Bethesda related) and/or something completely different. At least we know something more is coming 2021, even though we should not expect an announcement anytime soon.

What do you think this might be?