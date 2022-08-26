Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft: No price hikes for Xbox Series S/X

Despite Sony's decision to raise the price on Playstation 5, Microsoft is not going to do the same thing.

Sony surprised us all yesterday by announcing that they are raising the price of PlayStation 5 by £30/€50. This means the new recommended retail price is now £389.99/€449.99 for the Digital Edition and £479.99/€549.99 for the standard PlayStation 5.

Nintendo has already said they won't do the same thing with Switch, but what about Microsoft? Piers Harding-Rolls, Ampere's research director for games, said that he believes "Microsoft will take advantage of Sony's increase to push its 'value' message", but now an Xbox spokesperson has clarified their strategy to Windows Central:

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options. Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 (£250, €300) the Xbox Series X is $499 (£450, €500)."

Basically, no price hikes for Xbox anytime soon, fortunately.

