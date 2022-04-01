Cookies

      news
      Cross-Play

      Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony announces Cross-Play

      Master Chief, Samus Aran, and Kratos have been confirmed as fighters already.

      As recently as ten years ago, it was unthinkable that we would ever be able to play together across competing consoles, but that has gradually changed. Today it goes without saying that we can expect to play with and against each other despite the platform. And now, it's also a reality that Nintendo is featuring Microsoft characters in Smash Bros, that Sony is releasing its MLB The Show series for Xbox, and that Microsoft is collaborating with Sony on the latter's cloud service.

      But even with that said, we were really surprised when Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony just announced the new game, Cross-Play. This is a mascot fighting game developed by Sora Ltd. and Bandai Namco, in the same vein as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which as we know was released in 2018 and received its final DLC last year.

      Details are still scarce, but more information is promised "soon". Among the confirmed fighters so far are Master Chief, Kratos, and Samus Aran, as well as that we can also look forward to a selection of third-party characters. Of course, we're keeping our fingers crossed for more odd favourites, as it's probably not just us who'd love to play as Lemmings, Spyro the Dragon, Lars Ümlaut or even Blinx the Cat, is it?

      Cross-PlayCross-PlayCross-Play

