Microsoft nerfs Game Pass $1 trial period

The deal is no longer available for a month, and will instead only provide you with 14 days of the subscription service.

Microsoft has halved the amount of time we'll get from a $1 trial period on Game Pass. Previously, you could get a trial of 1 month for the low price of $1 or your local equivalent.

Now, you will only get your first 14 days of Game Pass with the deal. It's still somewhat of a bargain when you consider that normally a month of Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £12.99 here in the UK.

Previously, Microsoft removed the trial period altogether, instead only giving you an inexpensive period of Game Pass if you had a code from a product or something like that. With Game Pass still being incredibly popular, though, even at full price, it remains to be seen whether this will affect the amount of new subscribers.

