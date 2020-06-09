You're watching Advertisements

When the Xbox One was revealed, Microsoft received some criticism for the fact that it was way too hard for indie studios to publish their games for the format. One of the first things Phil Spencer did as the new head of Xbox, was to remove all those rules and make it possible for indies to self publish for Xbox One with the [email protected] program.

And that has turned out to be the right decision. In an interview over at GamesIndustry, programme's European lead Agostino Simonetta had some really interesting and also impressive numbers to share. It turns out that more than $1.4 billion has been spent on [email protected] games since it launched late 2013, and $400 million of those are from the last two years.

It total, 1300 games have been released this way and Simonetta says Microsoft is aware of roughly 1800 games in development for the program. This number is probably bigger though, as this is only known projects and the whole point of the [email protected] structure is to offer a

platform rather than being a publisher:

"Obviously, we are not a publisher -- we are the platform. We don't know how many are coming, or when they will come, but there's a lot of activity."

Below is a selection of the latest games released via the [email protected] program. What is your opinion on indie games in general?