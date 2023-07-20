Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Microsoft may have teased Elden Ring coming to Game Pass

It would be one of the biggest additions ever to the subscription service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best bargains in gaming right now if you just want to check out a lot of stuff without committing to a full purchase, and we've seen some big titles land on the service such as Exoprimal, Grand Theft Auto V, and plenty more with releases on the way like Starfield.

However, another big name could be coming to the subscription service in the form of Elden Ring, at least that's what some people believe after a supposed tease was posted by Sarah Bond, Xbox's vice president for game creator experience and ecosystem.

Bond tweeted out an emoji of an old man plus a ring, which she later confirmed to be a tease of Elden Ring. This doesn't necessarily mean the game is coming to Game Pass, but it would mark the first FromSoftware title to be on the service.

Considering Elden Ring is one of the most successful games of 2022 and recent memory, it would be a huge addition to the service. Do you think it will land on Game Pass?

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content