Microsoft makes huge investment in OpenAI

We have previously reported on the ChatGPT text robot, which is growing hugely in popularity and being hailed as the next big thing online. Basically, it's an artificial intelligence that can type pretty much anything you ask it to.

If you want a recipe for cupcakes written as if it were created by Donald Trump, you can have it, or why not a medieval tale about superheroes of the past, or an educational explanation of quantum physics. Wait a few seconds and you've got your text - something already exploited by shady websites and even children cheating in school.

The organisation behind ChatGPT is called OpenAI, and Microsoft was already interested in their work in 2019 and invested in the company. As it has absolutely exploded in popularity, Microsoft has now announced that they are ready for an even bigger investment.

According to Bloomberg, Microsoft has opened its wallet and will inject the equivalent of $10 billion into OpenAI over a few years time. Microsoft's boss Satya Nadella comments:

"In this next phase of our partnership, developers and organizations across industries will have access to the best AI infrastructure, models, and toolchain with Azure to build and run their applications."