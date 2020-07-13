Microsoft leaks that PES 2021 is indeed a content update

It's a weird year for Konami (well for everyone, of course) as the publisher has seen how its biggest summer push to revitalise eFootball PES 2020, the UEFA Euro 2020 Tournament, ended up struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the digital content arrived for free as planned, it's just not the same without Euro tournament it's meant to mirror.

What's more, it looks like a full new release for the series will also have to wait until next year. Microsoft has confirmed as much via a product page that was uploaded too early: eFootball PES 2021 will be a "Season Update" for this year's iteration.

As we wait for final (and official) confirmation, the Xbox Store had the game's title, description and even the very first pictures of PES 2021, all grabbed by @JVC_PESForum before being removed. The accompanying text also confirmed that the update will be a reduced price release, as it'll keep existing gameplay systems while updating the content (including all of the UEFA Euro 2020 content, which will hopefully become relevant again next year).

There were rumours a month ago about this potential strategy by Konami, when the Australian Classification Board listed the 2021 game coming in 2020 as an update. The same has happened since with other rating boards. We've even got a September 15 date listed, but that tidbit could prove to be less solid.

Looking forward to a more affordable update for the next season, fans are now waiting for Konami to share the full details and to also find out more about the usual license battle with EA, now that for example the deal with the Milan-based teams is over.

Beyond that, questions remain. Will eFootball PES 2021 be even cheaper for those who own 2020 digitally? Will it release on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

We've reached out to Konami and we will update you here if we hear anything back.