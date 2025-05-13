Microsoft lays off 6,000 employees in the biggest round of job cuts since 2023

HQ

It's always a daunting thing to have to report layoffs in industry, but rarely are they as devastating as when they are made by a giant like Microsoft. It is still fresh in our memory how in 2023 it laid off 10,000 employees across its various divisions. Since then there have been other restructurings, but never of such magnitude, until today.

The Verge has reported a new round of layoffs at Satya Nadella's company that will affect 6,000 workers. Although the impact of this round of layoffs is not yet clear, it is expected to affect different Microsoft divisions and subsidiaries, especially LinkedIn. On 30 April, Microsoft CFO Amy Hood already hinted that there would be some adjustment, although we did not imagine that it would be on this scale.

"We continue to implement the organisational changes necessary to better position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace," says Microsoft spokesman Pete Wootton.

In 2024, more than 2,500 jobs were lost at Microsoft in the Xbox gaming division alone, as well as the closure of several development studios. In addition, a new performance evaluation model for the company's employees was launched this year, which has also already claimed several hundred jobs.