Microsoft launches Xbox themes for the browser Edge

For many years, Microsoft's web browsers Explorer and Edge were merely tools for either senior citizens who didn't know better or for the rest of us to fetch Chrome/Firefox when installing Windows. But last year, it was completely remade as it became Chromium based (as Chrome), and it suddenly became a very good alternative with great tools.

According to the internet security provider Avast, Edge today is the second fast browser out there, beaten only by Apple's Safari, and way ahead of Chrome and Firefox. And now it's got video game support as well. Sort of.

In a new update for Edge that includes features like sleeping tabs (pausing action in not used tabs to save CPU power) and better security (like warning you if your passwords has leaked online) - it now also has themes. Since Microsoft makes Edge, plenty of the themes are based on Xbox games. Head over this way to take a look.

As you might have guessed, there's quite a lot of Halo, but also stuff from Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Sea of Thieves, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Forza Horizon 4, Gears of War as well as some non-game related ones. These change the background as well as all the colours in tabs, menus, the address bar and so on.

You can check out a selection of the new Edge themes below. Which is your browser of choice?

Thanks The Verge