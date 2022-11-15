Microsoft launches Xbox Series S: Gilded Hunter Bundle this month

HQ

We have both Black Friday and Christmas coming up, and clearly Microsoft wants to stay competitive with Xbox. Therefore they have now announced a new Xbox Series S bundle they call Gilded Hunter Bundle.

It includes a regular Xbox Series S and controller, but also "a total of nine in-game cosmetics, plus virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys" coming in at regular price. This means £249.99 / €299.99 and you will also be able to get it with Xbox All-Access (console and two years of Game Pass Ultimate at a discounted monthly fee) from participating retailers.

Xbox Series S: Gilded Hunter Bundle launches on November 29, and you can read more about it and everything included over here.