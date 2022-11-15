Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Microsoft launches Xbox Series S: Gilded Hunter Bundle this month

Fans of Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys will be treated to extra cosmetics and currency at no extra cost.

We have both Black Friday and Christmas coming up, and clearly Microsoft wants to stay competitive with Xbox. Therefore they have now announced a new Xbox Series S bundle they call Gilded Hunter Bundle.

It includes a regular Xbox Series S and controller, but also "a total of nine in-game cosmetics, plus virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys" coming in at regular price. This means £249.99 / €299.99 and you will also be able to get it with Xbox All-Access (console and two years of Game Pass Ultimate at a discounted monthly fee) from participating retailers.

Xbox Series S: Gilded Hunter Bundle launches on November 29, and you can read more about it and everything included over here.

