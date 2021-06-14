Microsoft launches new Xbox Series X covers

We really appreciate how incredibly smooth it is to move between Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X in games that supports Smart Delivery as you really don't have to do anything. Just play your games using the same save file regardless of format. But the messaging hasn't been on point, to put it mildly.

The physical Xbox covers for Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X has way to much information to the point that it makes it harder to understand what it all means and feels cluttered. Fortunately, this is about to change. Several stores have added Microsoft Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox Series S/X for pre-order, and at the same time revealed a new series of covers. Take a look below at this more stylish and minimalistic design.