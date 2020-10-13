Microsoft launches emoji for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

It has become more and more popular to launch sponsored emojis on Twitter, and earlier this summer, Sony launched a campaign with its very own controller emoji for PlayStation 5, to build hype for the June announcement of the console. And with less than a month to go until the release of Xbox Series X, Microsoft has now done the same thing for Xbox Series X. Here are all the hashtags that will give you the Xbox Series X emoji:

#XboxSeriesX

#PowerYourDreams

#Xbox

#SeriesX

#PYD

#JumpIn

If you want to see what it looks like, head over to HashflagArchive - or just check out the image below. What do you think of this emoji, that you'll likely see on gaming related Twitter accounts for a couple of weeks?