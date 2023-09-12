Microsoft launches an Xbox Mastercard

HQ

In a somewhat surprising move, Xbox Wire has now announced that Microsoft is releasing an Xbox credit card. It is being issued by Mastercard with no annual fee, and it has five designs to choose from, and you can even personalize it with your gamertag.

So far, the Xbox credit card has only been confirmed for the US, and it launches on September 21 for members of the Xbox Insiders program, with an official release for everybody starting next year. By using the card, you'll earn points "with everyday purchases to redeem on games and add-ons at xbox.com", and by signing up you are being treated to a bonus of 5,000 points ($50 value) as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new members only, but these months can be gifted to friends or family). Buying things from Xbox.com or using it to pay for services like Disney+ and Netflix (and more) will increase the amount of points you get by x3-x5.

We doubt this card will arrive in Europe anytime soon, and credit cards aren't for everyone and should be treated with care. Sony also has a similar offering for PlayStation with Visa, and this option is also currently only available in America.

Would you be interested in a PlayStation or Xbox branded credit card and collect points?

Thanks The Verge