Microsoft launches a 20 year virtual museum for Xbox

HQ

When did you play Xbox Live the first time? Which game have you spent the most time with on Xbox? How many Xbox games have you played? All this and a whole lot more is now being answered thanks to a new virtual museum for Xbox that Microsoft has launched to commemorate the fact the the console turned 20 years old this month.

The museum is dedicated to all the Xbox consoles, Halo and one specifically for you with easy to share facts about your Xbox career. You can also see other players roaming around the various museums, reading or watching things about stuff like classic games, console variations, new services but also failures like the red ring of death.

The virtual Xbox museum can be visited over here.

Which is your most played Xbox game of all time according to this service?