Microsoft: Last quarter was a "breakthrough quarter" for Xbox

Late yesterday, Microsoft presented its earnings for the fourth quarter (April-June) of its 2020 fiscal year, and it clearly showed that the coronavirus hasn't been bad for everyone. The revenue for the entirety of Microsoft was surpassing $38 billion, and it turns out Xbox had a larger part in this than some might have expected.

Xbox content and services grew a whopping 65% compared to the same period last year with a revenue of $1,2 billion, and in total the gaming revenue (everything included) increased 64%. The Microsoft boss Satya Nadella said during the presentation that "it was simply a breakthrough quarter for gaming".

According to the editor of The Verge, Tom Warren, Nadella also added that "Xbox Game Pass is seeing record subscriber growth across console and PC."

Tonight there will be way more news from Microsoft when the Xbox Games Showcase starts at 5 pm BST. Prepare to see lots of new games.