Microsoft kickstarts 2026 with a dedicated Xbox event in January

Variety (via Shinobi602) reports that Microsoft is continuing its tradition of holding its own events early in the year, with the next major one, Dev Direct, scheduled for January 26. Xbox gaming chief Matt Booty confirms that we will see updates on Fable and Forza Horizon, as well as much more:

"I can't share exactly what's there, but we've got a lot of stuff that we're shipping next year. In fact, usually Dev Direct is about highlighting what's coming up for the year ahead. This year, we've got more stuff coming up than we can fit in one show. So I will tell you that Playground Games [the developer behind the "Fable" and "Forza Horizon 6″ games] is going to be in the Dev Direct, but we'll have more stuff next year to ship than we can fit into one Dev Direct show in January, which is a good place to be."

Considering that the games are likely to be released on all formats, this is good news for everyone, so it will definitely be worth following.