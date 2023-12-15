Microsoft kicks off the Countdown Sale for Xbox

HQ

A few weeks ago, Sony started their End of Year Deals sale, which ends in a couple of days. Now the time has come for Microsoft to start their counterpart, called the Countdown Sale, which runs for another two weeks and can be found over here.

We have found some great selections in various genres and price ranges, both old and new stuff, and we believe most of you will find something you like below:

• Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - 80% off (£2.99 / €3.99)

• Assassin's Creed Mirage - 30% off (£31.49 / €34.99)

• EA Sports FC 24 - 60% off (£27.99 / €31.99)

• Endling: Extinction is Forever - 67% off (£8.24 / €9.89)

• Hogwarts Legacy - 50% off (£32.49 / €37.49)

• Mortal Kombat 1 - 40% off (£38.99 / €44.99)

• Resident Evil 4 - 55% off (£26.09 / €31.49)

• Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)

• Street Fighter 6 - 40% off (£32.98 / €41.99)

• The Crew Motorfest - 50% off (£34.99 / €39.99)

• World of Final Fantasy Maxima - 60% off (£13.99 / €15.99)

If you find some particularly good deal, we would appreciate you helping your fellow Gamereactor readers out in the comment section below. Sharing is caring, after all.